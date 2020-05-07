Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Hold

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

EAF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 131.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,272,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 358.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,751 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 327,230 shares during the period.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

