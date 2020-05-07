Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average is $228.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after buying an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

