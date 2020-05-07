Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.88.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

