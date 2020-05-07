Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

AMAT stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.