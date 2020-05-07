Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AZN stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.