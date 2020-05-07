Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $17.71 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 605,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,171,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

