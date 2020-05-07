Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

