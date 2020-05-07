Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.