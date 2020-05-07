Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $67.85 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,853,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

