Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 226.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

