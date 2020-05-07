Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

