Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

