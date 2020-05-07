Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.17-3.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.17-3.42 EPS.

NYSE ZTS opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

