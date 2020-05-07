Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 378.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

