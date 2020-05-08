-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

