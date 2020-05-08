-$0.27 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 106,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

