$0.72 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.