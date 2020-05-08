$1.79 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hubbell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hubbell by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

