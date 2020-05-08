414 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

