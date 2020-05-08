89bio’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 11th. 89bio had issued 5,304,687 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $84,874,992 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of 89bio’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

ETNB stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

