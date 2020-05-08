Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Aaron’s stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

