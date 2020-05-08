Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.