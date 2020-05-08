Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $26.23. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 600,269 shares.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

