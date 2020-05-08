Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 729,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,939 in the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $161,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.