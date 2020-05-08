ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACIW. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 191,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 598.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 149,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

