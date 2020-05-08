Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.86. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.