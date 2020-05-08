Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.60

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $22.00. Actual Experience shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.