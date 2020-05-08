Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James raised Advantage Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

