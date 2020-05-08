AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

