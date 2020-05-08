AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

