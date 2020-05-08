Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

