Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $13,985.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.