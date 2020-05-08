Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARE opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

