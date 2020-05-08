Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.86, for a total value of $3,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 416,931 shares in the company, valued at $63,732,072.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,630 shares of company stock worth $14,786,022 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

