Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALXN. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.