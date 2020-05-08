Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.79. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 163,416 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $986.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

