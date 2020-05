Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Allied Minds has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

