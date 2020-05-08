Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

NYSE:ALL opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

