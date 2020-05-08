Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

