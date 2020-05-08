Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31).

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Amarin stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 169,253 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $18,046,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

