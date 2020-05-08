Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 42.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 273.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

