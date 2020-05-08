Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn Sells 9,000 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $5,102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

