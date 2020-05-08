Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of AMRC opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

