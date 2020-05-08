American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $78.60 on Friday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.