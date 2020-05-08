American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,899 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in American Express by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NYSE AXP opened at $86.73 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

