Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 79,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.