Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.