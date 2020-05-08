AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

AME opened at $83.31 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

