Analysts Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $865.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.