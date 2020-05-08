Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,595,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

